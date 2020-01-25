The boys basketball program has been through some rough times at ALA.
The Spanish Fork-based charter school only has two winning seasons in its 13-year history — and both of those came in the mid-2000s when the Eagles were competing in Class 2A.
Not only is the 2019-20 ALA squad determined to turn things around, it has its sights set sky-high.
“I love these kids,” Eagle head coach David Reichner said Wednesday. “As a coaching staff, we are so pleased with the way they love and trust each other. These kids have great goals. They want to have the first winning season in a long time. They want to win region and state — and they believe it can happen.”
ALA took another step toward its goals Wednesday as the Eagles went to Maeser, built a big lead, then held off a furious Lion rally to get the 73-59 win.
“We knew what we could do,” ALA senior guard Norman Rentschler said. “We have faith in our defense. We knew if we played aggressively, we could blow the game open.”
The two teams played fairly evenly in the first quarter and the visiting Eagles only had a slim 20-16 advantage when they ramped the defense up a notch. Thanks to their ability to force turnovers and rebound, ALA put together an 11-0 run that created some separation.
When Maeser came out with a little spurt to start the second half and cut the lead to 10, the Eagles again answered with a big run as they scored 18 of the next 20 points to build a huge advantage.
“The chemistry on this team is crazy,” Rentschler said. “This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball. I’m playing with guys I know I can trust. Anyone can go score.”
Even though the home team trailed by 26 points in the second half, the Lions didn’t give up and made a big rally in the fourth quarter, forcing Reichner to make sure his starters were in the game.
With just over a minute to play, Maeser had again cut the lead to 10 points and had a shot to get closer with a 3-pointer, but the ball bounced off the rim and the Eagles were able to stem the tide and secure the victory.
“Credit goes to the players, because they worked hard,” Lion head coach Mas Watabe said. “We just didn’t execute well in the first three quarters and a lot of that was because of what ALA was doing.”
Reichner said the Eagle defense is tailored to the strengths of this ALA squad and they can really make things hard on opponents.
“It’s a style that is intimidating,” Reichner said. “We have an aggressive trap and we get in the passing lanes. The kids believe in what we are trying to do. When we do that, anything is possible and it is fun to see.”
He talked about how having senior Jacob Negus (the top rebounder in the state at 11 per game, according to MaxPreps.com) and junior Colton Davis (the top shot-blocker in the state at 4.3 per game) anchoring the paint allows the speed, tenacity and scoring of the Eagle guards to wreak havoc on opponents.
But one of the big keys, Reichner explained, has been leadership.
“In 20 years of coaching, Norman Rentschler is best team captain I’ve seen,” Reichner said. “He lifts up everyone around him. Because he is the coach on the floor, this is the first time that sometimes I can just sit back and watch because he will take care of things.”
Rentschler said this team is determined to accomplish big things because of the foundation of trust.
“We know if we execute, we can win any game,” the senior said. “We are going to focus on playing one game at a time but when we play our best, we can beat anyone.”
ALA (6-7, 2-2) next hosts Juab on Friday while Maeser (4-8, 0-4) will look to get back on track when it plays at Union the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.