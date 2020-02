Madison Parker, a freshman at Spanish Fork High School, has been named the Tim Dahle Ford Athlete of the Week. Parker, a member of the SFHS Girls Swim Team, placed first in the 100-yard freestyle and first in the 200 freestyle at the 5A State Finals and has recently broken five individual school records and assisted with two relay records. Parker works hard and is committed and very coachable. She is also a team player and inspires others. Academically, Parker is a great student.