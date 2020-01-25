Spanish Fork Parks & Recreation is currently conducting registration for its popular Youth Urban Fishing program. This program is for children ages 6 through 13.
Co-sponsored by the Division of Wildlife Resources, the program focuses on fishing and aquatic resources. Instructors will work with groups to make fishing enjoyable and informative.
There will be two sessions that last for six weeks. The Tuesday session will begin March 31 and the Wednesday session will begin April 1.
The sessions will be held at Canyon View Park or the Spanish Oaks Reservoir from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Early registration will be conducted through March 17. Cost for early registration is $20; after March 17, registration will be $25. An optional Urban Fishing T-shirt is available for $6.
Fishing tackle will be provided; students must provide their own fishing poles. Those 12 and older will need a fishing license.
To register, go to reconline.spanishfork.org or visit the Spanish Fork Recreation offices at 775 N. Main between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call 801-804-4600 or visit spanishfork.org.