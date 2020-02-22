The Spanish Fork High School Cheerleading Squad achieved something unprecedented in the high school’s history when it took first place in a national competition last weekend.
Never before in SFHS history had a cheerleading squad won the state title and followed it up with a win at nationals in the same year.
“They all were jumping on the floor and hugging each other and yelling. It was really cute,” said head coach Tysha Money as she described her squad’s reaction to their national win.
The SFHS cheerleaders won the 5A class in the Utah state championship on Jan. 25, becoming the first SFHS squad to win the state title. The squad then traveled to Anaheim, California, to participate in the USA Spirit Nationals competition.
More than 7,500 participants competed in more than 50 divisions during USA Spirit Nationals this year.
The SFHS squad competed in the Super Large Intermediate Division where they went up against 13 other teams from all over the country, Money said.
“We had to perform once on Friday night, and then they only took five teams to advance to finals the next day,” she said. “When they announced the finalists, they announced them in order of their rankings. We were announced last, which meant we were in first place.”
The finals took place the next day – and the team in second place was looking very good.
“It was kind of scary because the second day is worth more points and the second-place team like hit perfectly,” Money said.
But in the end, when the ranking was announced, Spanish Fork was named the winner.
Money said Spanish Fork High won at nationals once in the 1990s but had never won state and nationals in the same year.
“We’re all grateful for the season and the support that we’ve had and hope that next year can be a repeat,” she said.
Members of the SFHS Cheerleading Squad are Maddy Andersen, Josie Anderson, Kaylee Bishop, Issa Cordon, Khaila Cordon, Julia Daley, Ashley Fry, Brinnley Gordon, Camille Hernandez, Jordyn Kovatch, Ashlyn Little, Bronte Matis, Ryan McCuistion, Kierra Moss, Maisy Reid, Brooklyn Roberts, Shaylee Taylor, Savannah Thomas, Madysen Thornton, Allie Tippets, Aly Trageser and Avery Young.