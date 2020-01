The Dons Wrestling Team at Spanish Fork High School recently placed third as a team out of 23 teams at the Best of the West tournament held at Tooele High School. Varsity placers at the Best of the West were: Second - Clay Orton and Tate Sorensen. Third - Brock Davis and Dawson Shepherd. Fourth - Coleman Crockett. Fifth - Isaac Wetzel and Bridger Warren. JV placers were: second - Kyler Rankin and Isaac Woodbrey. Third - Waylon Durrant and Cole Anderson. Fourth Kayson Smith.