Las Chalitas, the Spanish Fork High School drill team, placed third in the 5A state finals last Saturday.
After taking first at the 4A state finals last year, this was the first time the team had competed at state level in the 5A division. They went in ranked first, and other long-time 5A teams took their competition seriously.
Although the team didn’t keep their first place ranking, they are far from disappointed with their performance and felt they were prepared and gave it their absolute all, said 17-year-old senior and Las Chalitas Head Captain Axuray Talbot.
“Last year winning state, that was so crazy. Never in a million years did anyone think that Spanish Fork would take state and move up a division and take third,” Talbot said. “I have never been prouder than I was of my team on Saturday. It was pure joy.”
There is an element of subjectivity in drill team competitions, especially in state competitions where there are judges brought in from out of state that may have a very different perspective, said Head Coach Rachel Shaw.
“Being ranked first is a good place to be, but it’s also a little intimidating because we don’t know if the outside judges will like the same things as the Utah judges,” Shaw said. “With drill team, anything can happen.”
The drill team has made a name for itself over the past few years, achieving things that no other Spanish Fork High School drill team has accomplished, and the team agrees a lot of that has to do with Shaw and her coaching staff.
“I don’t think there’s a practice that I can remember (Coach Shaw) not being at,” said Talbot. “Spanish Fork was never really talked about or seen as a team to compete against before she started.”
The team also has a well-deserved reputation for hard work, with its members putting in close to 20 hours of practice a week early in the morning before school and even on Saturdays, all while maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher and putting education first.
“If we give them a challenge, they’re up for it. They don’t back down from it,” Shaw said.
Las Chalitas member and senior Mclain Gordon said she has never met such hard-working people in her life.
“One time at the end of a really tough practice, it all came together after all our hard work, and we performed and made our coaches cry,” Gordon said. “You could really feel the love in the room.”
There are 17 seniors on the team this year, leaving only 13 members to continue the team’s recent success. The departing seniors are taking the valuable lessons they learned with them.
“Drill has helped me find myself. I’ve done more than I ever thought I was capable of. It’s taught me that I can do anything I set my mind to,” Gordon said.
Talbot is sure that, even though more than half the team is leaving, the remaining members will be able to take the group to even loftier heights.
“These girls have it in them, head to toe. I’ve seen them doing everything on the floor for the girl next to them and not just for themselves, and that’s what it takes,” she said.