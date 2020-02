The Dons Wrestling Team placed fourth as a team in the 5A state divisional tournament last weekend. Also, 12 wrestlers qualified for the upcoming state tournament. State qualifiers are Tate Sorensen at 113 pounds; Bridger Warren at 120 pounds; Evan Prokopiw and Clayton Orton at 126 pounds; Dawson Shepherd at 138 pounds; Coleman Crokett and Ammon Anderson at 145 pounds; Brock Davis and Isaac Wetzel at 160 pounds; Tyson Terry at 195 pounds; Matt Smith at 220 pounds; and Jayden Green at Heavyweight.