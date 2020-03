The Nebo School District Board of Education recently honored Nebo students who won the state championship in their individual events. Local students honored are as follows. 5A State Champion Womens' 100 Freestyle: Madison Parker, Spanish Fork High School. 5A State Champion Womens' 200 Freestyle: Madison Parker, Spanish Fork High School. 5A State Champion Mens' 200 Freestyle: Austin Butler, Spanish Fork High School. 5A State Champ Mens' 500 Freestyle: Austin Butler, Spanish Fork High School. 5A State Champion Wrestler, 170 pounds: Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain High School.