J’Amy Davis, a junior at Spanish Fork High School, has been named the Tim Dahle Ford Athlete of the Week. Davis is a member of the softball team. In a close game with Riverton and with her team down 9-8 in the bottom of the 6th, Davis stepped up to the plate and “crushed” a grand slam to give Spanish Fork the lead. Her team held that lead through the 7th to give Spanish Fork their second straight win. Davis is also a high honor roll student.