Tim Dahle Ford Athlete of the Week

Austin Butler is a senior on the Spanish Fork High School Swim Team and has been swimming competitively for many years. He holds school records in the 200 Free, 500 Free, and 100 Fly. Austin is hard-working and committed to his sport. He loves to be part of the team and is influential in helping other swimmers push themselves to do better. He has helped the Boys Relay Teams qualify for state competition coming up in February. He has qualified for state for the past three years and will hopefully make it four this next month. He is a great student and a great athlete.