Cobb Co. Theater Productions will present the rock/retro musical “Tristram & Isolde” at on Mondays Fridays and Saturdays beginning March 6 and continuing through March 21.
The performances will begin at 7:30 p.m in the Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 general admission for those ages 12 and older. Tickets for students, senior citizens and veterans are $8. Tickets for children ages 11 and younger are $7. A family pass for six immediate family members is available on Monday, March 9, and Monday, March 16, for $40.
Retro is the style, ancient Europe is the setting. With an eclectic mix of modern music – rap, country, pop, etc. – this musical has it all.
To purchase advance tickets, visit cobbcotheaterproductions.com.