Race: Pleasant Grove City Council
Email: alex@alexforpg.com
Website: http://alexforpg.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/alexcarterforpg
Age: 33
Occupation: Technician, Business Owner
Education: High School, Ford Master Certification
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Accountable Representation
Elected officials have the responsibility to serve with transparency and accountability. In my line of work, we are a team. If you make a mistake, you need to own it, then fix it. Individually we have our strengths and we make up the difference in areas where someone else may need help. By doing this our team increased productivity by over 100 percent. I will take this same philosophy to the city council and work with other leaders to make sure we have an accountable team.
Roads and Infrastructure
As a technician I understand that regular maintenance is key to performance. Our roads and infrastructure have been neglected for a long time and now need major costly repairs. The city has done extensive research on the current condition. We need to prioritize the roads that need replacing and repair where needed. Then we must maintain our infrastructure which will cost less. Having talked with city officials and looking deeper into the issue I have found that there are a few projects that are currently underway, but we aren't moving at a pace that we need to be. You may remember the road fee that passed a few years back? Those funds are being held due a lawsuit and the city is not able to access them until that is resolved. Depending on the outcome of that process, we will either have the funds to push forward, or we will have to make tough decisions and find another way to fund the roads.
Growth and Preparing for the Future
I grew up in Pleasant Grove and have seen first hand the impact growth has on our community. Our county is projected to continue to grow and we have made preparations for continued growth. It is necessary to spend our tax dollars wisely, understand water usage and management as well as know how other services will be impacted in the future.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Coming from an automotive background, I have on a daily basis been required to diagnose concerns and provide a range of solutions to resolve the concern. I am also a small business owner and I understand having to work within a budget.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
SCC Rep for the State Republican Party
Community Advisory Board for Rep Jon Hawkins
Business Owner
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am the 8th of 10 siblings and grew up on 1100 North in Pleasant Grove. I learned the value of hard-work at a young age. During high school I worked as a welder for Wasatch Ornamental Iron where I realized a love for working with my hands. I then went to work for Ford just before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Ohio Cleveland Mission. Upon my return he immediately went back to Ford and have worked there ever since, as a master technician.