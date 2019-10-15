Race: Saratoga Springs City Council
Email: Andrewforsaratogasprings@gmail.com
Facebook: @saratogarobinson
Occupation: Home Building
Age: 37
Education: UVU Business Administration
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth and planning
I plan to make sure we build, develop, and plan housing responsibly. We must also bring in businesses and markets to support our growth.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have experience in public safety administration and in home building.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Utah Department of Public Safety - 7 years
Home Building - 3 years
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have Saratoga Springs' future as my priority.