Race: Saratoga Springs City Council

Email: Andrewforsaratogasprings@gmail.com

Facebook: @saratogarobinson

Occupation: Home Building

Age: 37

Education: UVU Business Administration

What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?

Growth and planning

I plan to make sure we build, develop, and plan housing responsibly. We must also bring in businesses and markets to support our growth.

What sets you apart from other candidates?

I have experience in public safety administration and in home building.

What relevant experience do you have for this position?

Utah Department of Public Safety - 7 years

Home Building - 3 years

Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?

I have Saratoga Springs' future as my priority.