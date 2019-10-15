Race: Vineyard City Council
Email: anthony.jenkins6@gmail.com
Website: http://anthonyjenkins6.wixsite.com/vineyard2019
LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/anthonyjenkins
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VineyardJenkins
Occupation: Customer Success Manager
Age: 33
Education: Master of Public Administration (BYU)
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Managing growth wisely has to be the top issue. I believe Vineyard is for everyone. We need zoning codes to accommodate all people and housing types in the appropriate areas. We need to write and enforce code that will allow students, families, and retirees to enjoy our city while it grows.
Along with growth I believe Vineyard needs more transit options and local amenities/resources (such as grocery stores, medical/pharmacy locations, and office buildings) so that Vineyard residents can live, work, and play in their community if desired.
Vineyard has the opportunity to master the basic city responsibilities of safety and infrastructure (water, sewer, roads, etc.). Everything Vineyard builds and owns should be funded and maintained adequately from the beginning.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I ride my bike around Vineyard nearly every single day. I am always outside in the community. I have biked 1000+ miles within Vineyard over the past year. I have seen the benefits our wonderful roads and trails provide. I get my updates on construction projects and city issues in person and first hand rather than through newsletters and social media.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have the education (Geography undergraduate degree and Master of Public Administration), professional private sector experience (7+ years optimizing government procurement), and public service (several years on the Vineyard planning commission) to qualify me for city council.
My education has equipped me with the network and tools necessary to make an impact in Vineyard. My professional experience working for three different Fortune 100 companies has bolstered my ability to streamline and seek efficiencies that are greatly needed in local government. I have spent years coming to weekly Vineyard public meetings and being aware of the unique opportunities and challenges that face those who are elected to represent the residents of Vineyard.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I grew up near Vineyard and have lived here since 2015. I have always enjoyed its beautiful views, great people, and scenic bike routes. Vineyard belongs to its residents. I want everyone in Vineyard to feel ownership in the city and participate in this election to shape the city for the future. Whether on the city council or as a resident, I will continue to stay involved in the community and work to make Vineyard even better than it is today.