Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 1
Email: fillmore.pcc@gmail.com
Website: http://fillmore4provo.com
Occupation: Attorney
Education: J.D.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Public Safety
I believe that protecting our citizens’ lives and property is the number one responsibility of any governmental body; and our police, fire and other emergency responders all deserve our full support.
Economic Development
Provo must continue to attract and retain good businesses and quality developments in order to generate good-paying jobs and expand our tax revenue base such that it can support improved municipal services well into the future.
Responsible Growth & Quality Neighborhoods
We need to balance the right to responsibly develop one’s property while minimizing the attendant problems of traffic and parking, and continue to enhance our parks and recreational spaces – in order to maintain Provo’s unique quality of life and protect those things that brought (or kept) us all here in the first place.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am unopposed.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served Provo since moving here so many years ago - although it feels like yesterday.
What previous elected positions have you held?
none, but lots of service opportunities.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I love Provo. Always have. Always will.
Given the many educational, cultural, religious, recreational and social opportunities here, and the high caliber of our citizens, there simply is no other city in the world quite like Provo. I have been happily engaged in a variety of civic service over the years, and recently felt that it was time for me to make what I hope will be a larger contribution to Provo by serving on our City Council. I would welcome your support.