Race: Woodland Hills City Council
Email: bob.b.ottley@gmail.com
Occupation: Retired
Age: 68
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Transparency — past management approach has lent itself to assuming that others understand and agreed with the handling of the budget oversight.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Creating and implementing new ideas.
Ability to manage budgets and projects.
Visionary
Problems are opportunities — positive thinking
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Ability to work with a broad spectrum of people to gain understanding of and develop strategies to overcome a. wide array issues.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I’m the only non incumbent candidate and will bring new ideas to how we address the current environment and future growth of our community.