Race: Spanish Fork City Council
Occupation: Insurance
Age: 42
Education: Business Management Degree
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Public Utilities will experience some much needed upgrades at the waste water treatment facility in years to come, my service on the water quality board for the state will help us identify what measures we can do to address these upgrades with cost effective measures to keep our sewer rates low.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I'm not afraid to take a stand for what I believe is the best decision for the entire community of Spanish Fork, even when its politically unpopular.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
One of the first things I did as a councilman was take part in the hiring of Chief Adams as our public safety director. Together, we have added 10 full time officers, a victim’s advocate & 2 K9’s. We’ve added full time EMT’s, and a second fire station will soon be under construction on the east side of town.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Currently serving my second term on City Council
Chairman of the board for South Utah Valley Solid Waste District
Water Quality Board for the state of Utah
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I'm probably not very different from you. My wife & I are trying to raise our 6 children the best we know how. We work hard to give them the opportunities that our parents gave us. Serving the people of Spanish Fork is one way to make sure that our children can enjoy the same quality of life in the future that we enjoy. I ask for your support to allow me to continue to serve you. Please vote Brandon Gordon for City Council. Thank You.