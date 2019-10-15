Race: Lindon City Council
Occupation: Business Owner
Age: 48
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
We are at the center of a population boom in the county. Lindon's motto has been "A Little Bit of Country" - we value open space and gracious lot sizes that can accommodate animal rights as well as a safe family-oriented community. At the same time we offer top-notch city services through our police and fire, parks and recreation, (to name a few) and have attracted high tech companies and wonderful tax generating retail players. With limited land remaining, rather than chasing trends we need to carefully guide build-out to strategically plan our inevitable infill to best serve the next 100 years and maintain Lindon's special quality of life.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Effective budgeting is key to maximize efficiencies and protect citizens tax dollars. During the economic good times we have carefully saved a healthy rainy-day fund, payed off debt, invested in necessary infrastructure such as roads, water and public safety, and have been cautious to take on any increases in the city's budget and future liabilities. This will protect us when the inevitable cycle of a downturn occurs.
I also have been passionate to actively promote our economic development. In 2015 I formed a committee of citizens to research our commercial corridor, 700 North, to vision what would be the highest quality and best development to this key gateway to our city. The goal is to create an identifiable downtown gathering place for Lindon and a mix of uses that will synergize the best architecture, amenities and businesses.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Prior to serving on the council, I worked as a planning commissioner for 3 years. This provided a wonderful learning ramp to experience how city government and zoning functions, interact with citizens, staff and developers, as well as understand the issues and decisions facing Lindon's past, present and future.
What previous elected positions have you held?
In 2014 I was honored to be appointed from a pool of 12 quality applicants to fill the council vacancy of Mayor Acerson when he was elected during his council term. I then went on to be elected for my first 4 year term on the Lindon City Council in 2016.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
People often compliment that Lindon is a well-maintained and beautiful city. This speaks to the incredible people who served before as well as those who work for the city today. Our staff and council are respectful and collaborative even when we have different views, which sets a tone that allows for effective leadership. I make it a point to personally respond to citizens' concerns and listen with an open mind. Building support, making data driven decisions and taking action to seeing things through to a reasonable solution is very rewarding.