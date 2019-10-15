Race: Saratoga Springs City Council
Email: chcarn@gmail.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/CarnforCouncil
Occupation: Area Vice President of Mobility and Channels
Age: 47
Education: BYU-I
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
In one word…Growth. We are one of the fastest growing cities in the Country today. With growth come all the challenges of infrastructure, transportation, and supporting basic City services like Police and Fire. It also gives current and future City Councils the responsibility to shape our City responsibly while respecting individuals rights afforded to them by the US Constitution. I will use the experience I have gained over several years of serving on the City Planning Commission in my new role as a City Council member to respect land owners rights while at the same time negotiating the best possible outcome for our current residents.
Transportation is a hot issue for us so I will address this one specifically. The City of Saratoga Springs sits in a very unique area of Utah County. We are a long skinny city between Lake Mountain and Utah Lake. Moving not only the residents of Saratoga Spring but also our neighbors to the west from Eagle Mountain efficiently through and out of our city is one of our biggest issues. UDOT is just completing an expansion of Redwood Road two years ahead of schedule thanks to our current City Council but we will need to do more. Many of our roads are regional roads and as a member of the City Council I plan to work closely with the Mountain Land Association of Governments or MAG to continue to negotiate for regional road funding in order to accelerate projects like the Mountain View Corridor (Foothill Blvd) and Pony Express. I believe the city can also look for other ways to fund streets without putting the burden back on the tax payers.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I believe I bring not just a new voice but a voice of experience to the City Council. I have been serving in various roles in my community for over 6 years. In that time I have had the need to negotiate with local, State, and Federal entities to represent the people who elected me into various positions. One area I have been volunteering in for over 2 years is on the City Planning Commission. This has given me the ability to work with our current Council, City Staff, and developers who want to work in our City. I have the back ground and understanding of how City Government works and can step into the role on day one with a very limited learning curve. I have been involved in many of the projects currently being developed as well as future projects coming to our area.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I addressed this in the previous question but will elaborate a bit more. In my professional live I am fortunate to lead a team of professional managers and sellers in the telecommunications industry. I spent 12 years at Hewlett Packard and 8 years at AT&T before moving to my current company NetSpark IP & Telecom out of Dallas TX. I have a history of being able to negotiate both in the private industry as well public sector on contracts to make sure all parties walk away with a mutually beneficial agreement. I plan on bring the same professional approach to governing at a City level.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Home Owners Association Board for 6 years. I was the President of my Board for 3 years.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am surprised at the fact that I am running for public office. I am a husband, a father to 4 girls, and have a rewarding professional career. Over the last 6 years I have increased my involvement in the City and have gained a greater understanding of how our city operates and gets things done. The more involved I have become the more I feel like it is my responsibility to serve my friends and neighbors around me. My history of working with the city as both a citizen as well a a member of the Planning Commission has provided me with the base and knowledge to be an effective City Council Member. I look forward to serving the people of Saratoga Springs over the next 4 years.