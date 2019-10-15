Race: Saratoga Springs City Council
Email: chris@voteporter.com
Website: http://VotePorter.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/PlanningForOurFuture
Occupation: Self-employed
Age: 40
Education: BS Molecular Biology, BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth, Transportation, and Economic Development. These three items are intertwined, but as a young city we have a lot on our plate. I have worked on each of these areas for the past 4 years. We have widened Pony Express and Redwood Rd. Mountain View Corridor will soon be finished, we are planning the expansion of Crossroads Blvd., Pony Express to the east, and Foothill Blvd. to the south. I am committed to continue to do everything in my power to bring more businesses as well as high-paying jobs to Saratoga Springs.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Experience and an understanding of what it will take to get us through the next 4 years of growth. We are in the middle of a wave of growth. We can't afford to have those who haven't been involved with our city jumping in and learning on the job. We need people who have put in the time and effort to plan and learn about all the facets of the problems we face.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Having served the last 4 years as your city councilman, I bring a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to this position that is hard-won. I have attended City Council meetings for years, even before I ever considered running for office. Prior to my term starting, I also served on the city's Library Board and in my previous community, on the HOA Board.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Saratoga Springs City Council - 1 term
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
It has been a great honor to spend the last 4 years serving you. I hope that you see, like I do, the great potential Saratoga Springs has. I have worked, and will continue to work towards that future. I ask for your vote so that I can continue the important work I have begun. I truly believe, "Life's just better here."