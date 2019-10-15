Race: American Fork City Council
Email: clark@perfectlytaylored.com
Website: http://voteclarktaylor.com
Facebook: @voteclarktaylor
Twitter: @welltaylored
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Age: 55
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Public Infrastructure (Roads)
American Fork, like every other city in the county struggles with the ability to maintain our roadway infrastructure. We have currently increased our roads budget significantly from 2019 to 2020. That emphasis will need to continue going forward. We have implemented a pavement management plan to help us continually prioritize and allocate the needed funding where possible.
Public Safety
We are in the process of insuring the public safety of our citizens regardless of where they are inside the city limits. Our current Fire Station is the busiest in Utah County and we have significant need for quicker coverage in the North and South corridors of our city. There is a plan before our voters this election is to bond for the construction of a new station in the northeast section of town and the purchase of land in the southwest portion of our city in preparation for the growth that is projected south of I-15. This is vital for our city. We are looking ahead and preparing for the inevitable and the passing of this bond will secure better coverage for all of our citizens.
Citywide Fiber
The city is currently in the evaluation stage of providing a fiber connection to each residence and business in the city as a utility. There has been many hours of research, town hall meetings and city meetings to help us make a informed decision. There is no firm direction chosen currently and the input from the citizen and business of our city is essential as we determine whether or not to proceed.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
We have some great candidates running this year. I bring the ability to work well with people. To listen and lead where I can. No one has all the knowledge needed to perform this role perfectly so having and open mind, the ability to listen and learn and the willingness to roll up your sleeves and work is the difference maker. I have the track record from past service on the Planning Commission, City Council and several other committees and responsibilities to do just that. I'm a home town boy with the sincere desire to continue to make American Fork a great place to live and do business.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have owned my own business for over 20 years now and I understand the power of open communication and the need and ability to properly budget. This must be open and transparent for every citizen in the city. I've never been the smartest person in the room but you won't find many who can beat my ability to bring people together and work shoulder to shoulder for the betterment of our community. I am a people person and I know how to work hard. I love American Fork and raised my family here by choice. Much good is yet to come for our great city.
What previous elected positions have you held?
American Fork City Councilman, 2.5 non consecutive terms