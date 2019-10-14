Race: Lehi City Council
Email: cody@checkerflag.biz
Facebook: http://facebook.com/codyblackforcitycouncil
Age: 37
Occupation: Business Owner / Police Officer
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth is at the top as being the biggest issue. Proper management of the growth is the only way to achieve success. I believe the only way to get there is to be completely transparent and fair across the board.
When an area of land is developed, I want the complete impact to the city addressed and funded at the time. I don’t want to revisit a previously developed area due to improper planning and invest again. Let’s evaluate it accurately and only do it once. An example: if you develop property at the top of the mountain the impact to the city is greater than if you developed somewhere on Main Street. The city shouldn’t bare the expense to purchase specialized equipment to provide services to these types of developments. The development impacting the city should bear the expense. Future developments need to pack their own weight.
Another issue is property rights. I feel like the city goes back and forth on this issue depending on who the applicant is. I personally believe big corporations or special groups get treated much differently than individual citizens. Big corporations get massive benefits like not paying sales tax and not paying property tax. Big corporations get property development benefits like site utilities being delivered to the property at the expense of the citizens. Based on my experience and what I’ve seen and heard happen in the city it’s much more difficult for a private citizen to build a home, build a business, or develop property than it is for big corporations. When I’m on the City Council I will treat everyone 100% equally. If zoning or building requirements are not in line or reasonable and need to be changed let’s change them for everyone.
There have been questions during City Council meetings about setting precedence when deciding. I don’t want the City Council setting precedence. I want the City Council setting standards the citizens of Lehi want to live with and honor them.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I grew up in Lehi. I currently own and operate two businesses in Lehi. My day-to-day availability is very open. I could meet with citizens in short notice. I have actually enforced the laws and ordinances in Lehi. I have taken an oath to serve and protect from an unbiased position. My integrity and public trust are important to me. As a Lehi City Councilman, I will serve the citizens of Lehi with the same standards.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have over 18-years of experience doing business in Lehi. I have developed commercial and residential property in Lehi. I am aware of how difficult it can by at times to get things approved through the city. Some requirements are unreasonable and in my personal opinion need to be changed. I have attempted to start new businesses over the years and the expectations for different types of businesses are too high or there are too many hoops to jump through. I believe, as an individual building a business in Lehi or doing some type development it should be clear, simple, and consistent. I believe everyone should be bound to the same rules.
What previous elected positions have you held?
If elected, City Council would be the first elected position I would hold.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
During the last election there was a slogan about being a watchdog. For this election let’s have one about being a guard dog. I will listen to the citizens and do my job by protecting them and their way of life. Nobody is going to bully me or persuade me to do anything. I will be bound by loyalty to the citizens of Lehi. I will be fair and consistent across the board. I’m not affiliated with any private Facebook pages seeking to control me or control the content you read. I am running to be a new face on the Lehi City Council to serve the citizens of Lehi and to be a respectful leader for City Hall.