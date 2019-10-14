Race: Eagle Mountain City Council
Email: colby@colbycurtis.org
Website: http://colbycurtis.org
Facebook: http://facebook.com/emcolbycurtis
Occupation: Software Developer
Age: 33
Education: B.S. Digital Media, Utah Valley University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Zoning code - Changes are currently underway, and have been worked on for years, but there is still much left to do to get them across the finish line. I pitched a zoning system to our Community Development Director previously when the general plan was updated. It was held pending the general plan changes. As the general plan is now complete, we’ve moved on to the details of the residential zoning code. My zoning proposal and other council member’s and planning commissioner’s proposals have been taken by staff and have resulted in an amalgamation that will give more certainty to the people of Eagle Mountain, and less flexibility to developers. Currently developers can basically buy additional density, which is being removed completely. Additionally, once the residential zoning code is complete, it will be time to address the commercial zoning code and update it as well. It’s a lot of work, but I’m up for the continued challenge. One of the reasons I am seeking re-election is I want to see the general plan and zoning code changes I have been working on for years now, through to the end. I want to make sure the philosophy I have represented throughout this term is carried out; tightening up the zones, allowing less flexibility in density for developers while still allowing for various options for land use, and buffering incompatible uses from one another.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
As the only currently-sitting council member in the race, I bring experience and understanding of the decisions, processes, and strategies that have brought Eagle Mountain to where it is today. I am battle-tested. I promised to hold developers accountable, to fight for larger lot sizes, and to be accountable for my decisions and communicative with the residents of Eagle Mountain. I have kept those promises. Eagle Mountain is in one of its most prosperous times and I have been involved in the vision, direction, and execution of that prosperity.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As a council member, in addition to expectations of studying packets, attending council meetings, and board liaison assignments with great attendance records, I have regularly spent more than the 20 hours per week expected of council members studying MDAs and EM history, attending meetings with residents and applicants working to solve various issues and concerns, speaking with Scouts, attending and volunteering at city events (pancake breakfast, community clean-up, etc.) and working with our various volunteer organizations, such as EM Kestrel Project and Pony Express Events (having served as an unofficial liaison previously). I have also served as a delegate and precinct chair and finance auditor for my church. I have a long history of involvement and understanding of Eagle Mountain, how the community works, and what's important to residents.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Eagle Mountain City Council (currently)
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am privileged and grateful to have served you on the city council the past four years (one term) and would love the opportunity to continue to do so.
I have a B.S. in Digital Media from UVU and am a .NET developer for a start-up providing inventory management solutions for Ford dealerships.
My wife, Adelle, and I have been married since 2008. We have one almost 4 year-old son and have lived in Eagle Mountain since 2014.
Eagle Mountain is unique, a fast-growing community with a small town feel. My goal is to keep that look and feel by placing value on open-space, outdoor recreations, low taxes, and budgetary focus of needs before wants. I have done that and pledge to continue.
Some of my record/accomplishments:
• Communicated regularly with residents.
• Helped bring in two fortune 100 companies (securing infrastructure and jobs).
• Protected open space and wildlife.
• Pushed for larger lot sizes and held developers accountable for their promises.
• Prioritized Infrastructure: improving safety and quality of life.
• Prioritized maximizing rainy-day funds every year
• Funded 5 new stoplights, multiple widening projects, and more street maintenance.
• Did NOT raise your taxes.
• Helped add additional events/services through limited public/private partnerships (not budget increases).