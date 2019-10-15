Race: Springville City Council
Email: craigcon@gmail.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/CraigConoverforSpringville
Age: 56
Occupation: Manager Provo Daily Herald
Education: Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Transparency, Business Development and Growth.
Making Springville’s government more responsive, transparent and actively engaged with citizens to keep them informed and get their input is my top priority. Elected officials must remember that the decisions they make affect citizens’ daily lives. Life is busy. People don’t have time to track and research city budget details and issues. Fee or tax increases should be explained in detail, along with possible alternatives. Serving our citizens well means reaching out to work for and with them. Having worked at a newspaper all my life and served as the President the Utah Press Association, there is nothing more important to me that open transparent government. I will work to make sure that citizens are informed of everything going on with the city especially when it will hit them in the pocketbook!
Economic development and a strong business community help keep our taxes low and create local opportunities. As in the past, I will continue to promote Springville wherever I go, working to get businesses to locate in our community that will add to and be a part of our community. I hate the wait and see attitude. I am a go a do person as I have demonstrated in the past serving on the City Council.
Growth can be a difficult but exciting challenge. We must be deliberate and creative in maintaining our quality of life while providing places for our children and grandchildren to live, work and recreate. We need to look at all facets of growth, including creative ways to make housing affordable, employment opportunities, public safety and infrastructure needs.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
8 years of experience of serving on the City Council, also the business that I am in gives me great networking opportunities with many individuals on a County and State level that can benefit our community. In the past this has been a very effective way of drawing new and exciting developments to Springville from getting TRCC Board support for the golf course and Arts Museum to business development and road construction input and prioritization.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Business management, Sales, and small business owner, along with being involved with many different boards and commissions have given me in-depth, real world experience that has allowed me to overcome many obstacles faced by the city in the past and make things happen.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Springville City Council 2000-2004 and Springville City Council 2014-2018
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I’m running for city council because my family is from Springville and I’ve lived here all my life. I love this city. I care that it is successful, and the way a city is successful is by serving its citizens well. No other success matters if it doesn’t work well to serve our citizens.
My dad was a newspaper man. He ran the Springville Herald, which was eventually taken over by the Daily Herald, where I carry on the family tradition. Between a lot of encouragement from other citizens and that journalistic watchdog in me, I decided it was time to go to work for our citizens on the city council. Our lives are busy with work, kids, church, home; not many people have time to keep track of city budget details and issues. We elect people to represent us, not hide things like fee increases from us. Our city needs to be more user friendly and our elected officials should be transparent and actively engaged in keeping citizens informed and getting their input. If they aren’t going to do it, then I will! Vote Craig Conover for Springville City Council!