Race: Vineyard City Council
Email: cristywelsh@gmail.com
Website: https://cristyforvineyard.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/cristyforvineyard
Instagram: @cristyforvineyard
Occupation: Program Coordinator of BYU's Simmons Center for Cancer Research
Age: 38
Education: BA Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Vineyard is at a critical stage in its growth. Most available land for single family homes has been purchased or developed and we are in the planning stages for the major economic portions of our city. I’m excited for the possibilities ahead, but feel strongly that we need to continue having wise, forward-thinking leaders who can set the foundation for Vineyard’s future to thrive. As Vineyard City grows, so will the need for additional public safety facilities. I support saving for a fire station and making sure our law enforcement is staffed with additional officers as needed. We need parks and open space distributed throughout the community in convenient locations for all residents. The plan for a connected trail system that links with the regional systems is of high priority as well as the the Wakara Way Conservation Project. I have and will continue to advocate for both projects, which are big steps towards preserving and capitalizing on one of our greatest assets, Utah Lake. Our city has a rich heritage that needs to be preserved and promoted for the benefit of all of Vineyard’s residents and visitors, now and in the future. We need to be working with the Heritage Commission and founding families of Vineyard to identify significant historic sites, artifacts, buildings, and stories that can be incorporated appropriately throughout our community. Heritage Days has been a wonderful event and I will continue to support its endeavors.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am a Mother to four growing children. They are in the schools in our area (Elementary, middle, and high school), they recreate here, and we are establishing roots and creating memories in Vineyard. It heightens my awareness of what is wanted and needed by our biggest and most vulnerable demographic. I have the ability to listen and work well with others. I contributed largely to the recently adopted General Plan for our city. Through that participation I've come to understand the vision of the founding families while incorporating the ideals of the new generation of residents.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served on Vineyard’s Planning Commission since January 2016, and have chaired the commission since January of 2018. I have worked hard to update our city codes and ordinances and hold developers to a higher standard for projects throughout our city. I am most proud of the work I have done in updating our city’s General Plan, which presents the overarching goals and vision of our city. I have also been a member of the Parks and Trails Committee where I have helped develop an integrated trail system which, when completed, will allow our community to be be accessed entirely by bike. I care deeply about making our city friendly and beautiful for all who live here.
What previous elected positions have you held?
No elected positions, but I received an appointment to the Vineyard Planning Commission by previous Mayor Farnworth and have served for four years, and have been nominated as Chair the past two years by my fellow Commissioners.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Outside of my civic service, I enjoy my work as the Program Coordinator for Brigham Young University’s Simmons Center for Cancer Research. Spending my time working to inspire the next generation of cancer researchers reminds me daily that life is beautiful and always worth fighting for. Vineyard is where we, as residents, spend most of that precious life. As part of your City Council, I will strive to protect our city’s heritage while thoughtfully encouraging innovative, prudent growth. I am dedicated to maintaining our quality of life and ensuring that we stay connected as a community.