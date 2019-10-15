Race: Woodland Hills City Council
Email: dpratt859@gmail.com
Occupation: Software Programmer
Age: 52
Education: UVU - BS in Computer Science
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Since I have lived in Woodland Hills the city has gone from being a homeowners association, to a town and now to a city. Along the way we have been served by quality citizens and leaders who have helped that growth.
We are now experiencing unprecedented growth. We need leadership and plans to match that growth while remaining true to our small town roots. I am firmly rooted in the small town of Woodland Hills but know how to run an efficient city.
My goal is to become the "Best managed city in Utah". Together we can do it.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My only agenda is to help Woodland Hills become better managed. I am willing to listen to everyone, especially those who may not agree. I learn from everyone and then work hard to build.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Professionally I have managed contracts, acquisitions, teams and budgets. Business experience at both large and small organizations helps me relate and adapt to the realities of running Woodland Hills, but maintain goals to improve.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have served Woodland Hills in a variety of positions. I served as president of the homeowners association (WHPOA), been a member of the planning commission, and now as a member of the city council.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
The real secret to my life is a family and wife Tamra who I constantly try to live up to their example.