Race: Fairfield Town Council (Seat A)
Email: david166618040@gmail.com
Occupation: Electrician
Age: 56
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The Biggest issues of Farifield are Future Development and Financial Planning. Develop Fairfield with the Ordinances that plan for Growth while establishing the Home town feel that we have. FInancial Planning is important so the we utilized the funds appropiated to the city in a manner that will improve the city with admenities like Natural Gas, Roads and Water and Fire Protection.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have lived in Fairfield for 25 years and would like to preserve the small town lifestyle that I have come to love.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have strong background in Construction and my knowledge will be a beneift to the city in areas that are important to the growth that will come and to be able to look at project and developement with a diffierent view. My experience with a City Public Works Department has given me a insight into the way town funds should be used to improve vital infrastructure.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am concerned that Fairfield is spending to much on frills and we need to put away monies to fund the future problems that are sure to come as we grow.
I am also running to give voters a chance to vote for their Town Council representative rather than have one appointed as has been the case many times in the past.