Race: Provo Municipal Council - Citywide
Email: david@voteshipley.com
Website: http://voteshipley.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/voteshipley
Occupation: Financial Planner
Age: 39
Education: Master of Business Administration(MBA), Master in Science of Financial Services(MSFS)
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
There are many financial challenges facing Provo. Sales tax revenues are decreasing, net of inflation. There is a limited property tax base and the amount charged has increased dramatically this year. Utilities have increased significantly. Looking at the 10 year financial projection within the city budget, it is not on a sustainable trajectory. Expenses are slated to increase faster than our revenues. We need a financial mind on the council to analyze our spending and revenues, and develop a workable plan going forward. We need to analyze development and transportation in terms of long term viability for the city, not just the short term benefits.
We must invest in infrastructure. We need to support our police and fire personnel. We all appreciate beautiful parks and recreational opportunities. These all depend on the city managing our current finances, as well as carefully planning for the future. I can add experience and valuable perspective to this process.
My long term vision for Provo is bright. I want to focus local government decision making on that exciting future.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Finance and planning expertise.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
For 16 years, I have helped individuals and businesses manage their finances now and plan for the future. Provo needs good planning for the future.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
We don't need all seven city council people to be financial nerds, but we do need at least one. I am the financial nerd that Provo needs.