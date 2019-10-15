Race: Springville City Council
Email: Deborahdawnhall@gmail.com
Age: 44
Occupation: BYU- Department of Residence Life
Education: BYU- Masters of Public Administration
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Careful management of resources, responsibly developing public spaces, balanced business growth, and attention to the quality of life for Springville residents.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I grew up in a home devoted to public service. My father was a state senator and served on the governor’s cabinet for four Idaho governors, and my mother was an active community and church volunteer. We attended political hearings, senate debates, and actively strengthened our community. These experiences and my education have prepared me to understand public policy, governance, and the importance of community involvement.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I serve as a member of the Springville City Parks and Rec Board and have been an active volunteer in Springville schools. I work at BYU in the Department of Residence Life and have a Masters Degree in Public Administration.
What previous elected positions have you held?
County Caucus Representative
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am willing to listen, willing to lead and willing to serve.
Family:
Steven Hall (spouse)-- Seminary teacher at Springville Jr. High
Miriam Hall-- Springville High School graduate; sophomore at BYU. Served as Miss Springville/Mapleton 2017
Ben Hall--Senior at Springville High School
Ethan Hall-- 7th grader at Springville Jr. High
I deeply appreciate the service so many individuals have given to make Springville an amazing place to live and raise a family. I have a vested interest in our community and its future.