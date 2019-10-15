Race: Salem City Council
Email: delys.snyder@gmail.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/VoteforDelys
Occupation: Retired BYU English Professor
Age: 62
Education: BA, MA, PhD
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The most pressing issue in Salem is managing growth. I will work with the Master Plan to shape new developments by zoning and by requiring developers to create green spaces. I will work with the council to help the city plan and create enough collector roads to balance out traffic. I will also push for trails to connect with Spanish Fork river trail (which is already planned) and trails through the wetlands.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have a perspective others might not have. I live the closest of anyone in Salem to the proposed new developments, so I am motivated to make sure they are well designed. I am retired, so I have time to serve. I have gone door to door speaking to residents all over Salem. I have interviewed all of the heads of departments in Salem City to really understand the challenges of the city. I have a PhD and I have been a university teacher for 34 years, so I know how to work with people, and I have a fantastic education. I am the only mother and grandmother running for city council.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As an English professor at BYU, I ran the advanced writing and writing across the curriculum programs for University Writing. I know how to analyze situations, identify problems by looking at data and talking to people, suggest solutions, and collaboratively work with others to solve problems. As a teacher, I know how to work with disgruntled citizens, and I have learned to listen to people who don't always speak up. As an accomplished pianist and composer, I am very invested in music and the arts. I am interested in literacy, music, senior citizens, and recreation programs, as well as practical matters such as roads, water, electricity, sewer, and solid waste.
What previous elected positions have you held?
This is my first time running for public office. Most of my leadership experience comes from working in appointed positions at my university, my church, and my children's schools.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
The free range goats and rabbits or occasional wandering cows you may observe when driving by my house all belong to the neighbors.