Race: Pleasant Grove City Council

Email: dustin4pgcity@gmail.com

Age: 47

Occupation: Banker

Education: Bachelor's in Economics

What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?

Most beneficial ways to budget the cities resources - roads vs. all other needs

What sets you apart from other candidates?

Background in economics and finance w/ 20+ years in commercial banking with financial analysis from a credit perspective

What relevant experience do you have for this position?

Experience: 6 years on Pleasant Grove library board, 2 years on the Pleasant Grove board of adjustments and 2+ years on the Pleasant Grove planning commission (currently serving as chair). I also currently serve on the board of Rocky Mountain CRC - a non profit focused on providing funding for affordable housing around the Inter-mountain Western States

What previous elected positions have you held?

None