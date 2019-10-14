Race: Pleasant Grove City Council
Email: ericdowntown@gmail.com
Website: http://eric4pg.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/EricJensenforPgCityCouncil
Age: 51
Occupation: Information Technology - Chamber President
Education: UVU - Business Mgt.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Continue supporting our growth in economic development and create a stronger base of sales tax. This will enable us to support our services and promote quality of life for our community and future generations.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My experience and knowledge on the City Council, Planning Commission, Downtown Advisory Board, Discovery Park Rebuild, and many others has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and serve our wonderful community. I look forward with support from our citizens to keep our city and its vision moving forward.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Current City Council Member past 4 years, past Planning Commission/Chair, Downtown Advisory Board, Neighborhood Chair, Rediscover Discovery Park Committee, and many others have all given me tremendous experience into our city and community. Past business owner and current chamber of commerce president working with our business community.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Current City Council Member
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am proud of the progress we have made as a city the past 4 years and look forward to continually moving our community forward, serving, promoting and being part of our great city. Thank you Pleasant Grove.