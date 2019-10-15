Gregory S. Gordon

Race: Alpine City Council
Email: PreservingAlpine@gmail.com
Occupation: Senior Strategy Professional
Age: 40
Education: BYU Finance, magna cum laude
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
I believe it’s essential that we preserve Alpine’s beauty and high standard of living.
My priority focus areas include:
1. Preserving Alpine – Properly manage growth and mitigate its impacts, protect our water supply, preserve our parks and open spaces, and safeguard our mountains from wildfires.
2. Protecting Alpine standards and taxpayers – Plan and prepare in order to prevent costly litigation.
3. Increasing transparency and citizen engagement – Residents should be both well informed and diligently heard.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I’m the only new candidate in this race, and the only candidate who didn’t vote to rezone in order to double housing development density. I do not have development interests or ties. I will not make special exceptions for friends, and don’t have old grievances that could impede fair and effective decision-making.
I’ve become widely recognized as a top analytical thinker and successful problem-solver for the future within leading Silicon Valley companies. I graduated magna cum laude in Finance from BYU, where I founded its Student-City Relations program—and consulted with a future federal appeals court judge for the DC Circuit, the former chief-of-staff to the Governor of New York, city planning professors and experts, and influential city and state leaders.
I plan to help address traffic issues, and to improve our planning, city code and policies.
My overarching goal is to represent and serve YOUR best interests.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As a management consultant and business transformation leader, I’ve driven cross-functional solutions and resolved some of the toughest problems at leading technology companies—organizations with far more employees than the number of people living in Alpine. Tackling complex, tough issues with many stakeholders and conflicting interests is something I’ve done countless times.
I’ve been active in community matters in Alpine, Provo and Salt Lake County. Here in Alpine, I formed and led a citizen coalition that led to a positive outcome. I’ve also served on an advisory committee to Senator Orrin Hatch.
I grew up listening to academic lectures from my grandfather, a professor of political science and US Constitution scholar, who played a key role in creating Utah’s first mayor-council form of government that is used here in Alpine.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have led and served in numerous important community, business, governmental, youth and church positions for many years.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I’ll work to improve the effectiveness and trust in our city government—and most importantly, to represent your interests. I would be honored to serve you, and I would appreciate your vote!