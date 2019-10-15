Race: Fairfield Town Council (Seat A)
Email: holliemc.fairfield@gmail.com
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Our town is facing growth issues. I believe most residents want Fairfield to remain rural as possible. With a smart growth plan we can keep Fairfield small as we welcome new residents to the town. I want everyone in this town to be treated with respect and be treated fairly.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I do not have a personal agenda. My interest in the town are making sure that everything we do is in the best interest of the overall town. I pay attention to detail whether its for the finances, our ordinances, an issue facing our town or for an upcoming community event.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I make maximum effort to attend all of our Town Council meetings so I keep up to date on issues that are facing our town. I keep up with Planning and Zonings agenda to be aware of issues that may not come to Town Council’s attention. I follow through with job assignments as well as going above and beyond my duties. I have re-negotiated and updated the contract with ROC Landfill, the Towns largest business and I have a great relationship with them. I oversaw a 1.2 million dollar grant with the state and had zero problems. I have participated in 4 audits of our accounting and filing system with no problems. I check the balance of bank accounts and check all spenditures. If I have questions, I ask. If I see an issue with something- I say something. I have cordinated many successful community events and I have plans to continue to do so.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Before serving on Fairfield Town Council as both a Member and Treasure I’ve served in many elected positions. I served as PTA President, PTA Vice President as well as a member of Cedar Valley Community Council for several years.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have a deep love for Fairfield and want it to stay rural and a peacful place to live, grow old and raise families. Our current Town Council works well together and all members want it to remain the same council. We all have different opinions but we can come together on an agreement and still make progress. We are currently a council with good ethics, honesty, integrity all with sound financial decision making skills. I feel that if the dynamics of the other opponents will change our town council and negatively affect our Town.