Race: Provo Municipal Council - Citywide
Email: janae@janaemoss.org
Website: http://janaemoss.org
Facebook: https://facebook.com/votejanaemoss
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Business Owner
Age: 44
Education: BS Integrated Studies Psychology and Leadership from Utah Valley University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest issue is growth. It’s really a multi-faceted issue, including current infrastructure improvements and anticipated needs to support and manage growth. Above all, these needs must be met without tax increases. Therefore, we have two options to support growth: 1) concentrate on economic development and energizing our business community; or 2) cut current services. The first option is the strongest and most effective, as it brings in additional tax dollars to help us avoid raising taxes or cutting services. The great thing is, although economic development takes some buy-in from our city leaders and our citizens, it doesn’t take a lot of money. (Watch my Facebook in coming days for Promoting Provo ideas.) The most critical part of this plan is economic development in areas that don’t detract from our neighborhoods. For instance, we need to plan and actively recruit for what citizens want in East Bay, West Center, and South East Provo. This work must be a cooperative effort to build our community and avoid raising taxes or cutting services. I think the honest, direct discussion of our choices will bring about renewed energy for a cooperative economic development effort.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I bring a wide range of experience in different roles, as well as in different areas of Provo. This is unique among the candidates. I also have the experience, vision, and know-how to unite many voices and perspectives, along with the tenacity and commitment to work hard to actually get things done. I understand not only the budget and financial planning aspects, but I also have the practical, on the ground experience of assessing, implementing, and adapting budgets and making tough decisions to live within them.
I’ve experienced losing everything, and then, from the bottom, building a company with my husband into the 4th largest employer in Provo, and employing over 2,000 people. That doesn’t happen by shying away from problems and hard decisions. That comes from innovation, hard work, good customer service, and focusing on effectively and efficiently solving problems. All these attributes are needed to serve on the Council.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I am a mother, entrepreneur, businesswoman, humanitarian and family advocate, and community leader. My husband Jon and I have been married for 23 years and have raised a family of seven children. We’ve also built several businesses together.
In our businesses, I play an active role in all major decisions. I know how to analyze budgets, come up with creative solutions to problems, and make tough decisions to make things work, even when outside forces create a sudden course change. It isn’t just theory; over 2,000 families depend on us to make wise choices.
I serve as Board Chair of United Way of Utah County, and as a member of the Utah Valley Chamber Board. I have also founded non-profit organizations working to give families tools to strengthen family and community.
In different times and stages of my life, I have lived in six different areas of Provo. I have gained a real appreciation for both the diverse circumstances of our citizens and the life experiences, dreams, and beliefs that we share. Each acquaintance has added to my understanding of the unique mix of people and neighborhoods we have in Provo, and all this adds to the wide-ranging experience I bring to Provo’s City Council.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Tough budget decisions, setting priorities and finding creative ways to reduce costs are all skills without which I could not have survived the ups and downs of raising a family, building businesses, and supporting my community. There is nothing that hones these skills more than having to meet a $2.5 million dollar payroll every two weeks. Every single employee depends on the decisions I make with my team.
As I serve on the City Council, one of my top priorities will be to initiate effective conversations. I will gather people together, listen to diverse perspectives, and be proactive and deliberate in meeting our challenges to secure a strong sense of community and preserve our quality of life. I will be a conduit between business, charitable organizations, and government, connecting sectors to find the best solutions to serve the citizens. It’s more than just bringing people together. It’s knowing how to encourage people to work together and get the job done in the most effective and efficient way possible.