Race: Fairfield Town Council (Seat D)
Email: Densley.fairfield@gmail.com
Occupation: Contractor
Age: 46
Education: High school
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Unnecessary industrial development and urban sprawl affecting Fairfield. I plan to continue protecting Fairfield’s rural atmosphere by developing and maintaining proper city planning, halting unnecessary industrial development, working with surrounding cities, and maintain the rural and historical heritage of Fairfield.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am a person of integrity, I have a clean criminal record. I work hard and believe in responsibility. Other candidates have applied for a subdivision plat, I support a rural atmosphere and controlled/purposeful development. I believe in protecting Fairfield’s heritage and each town member’s right to use and enjoy their land.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been serving as a Town Councilman for approximately a year and a half. I’ve owned and managed a successful business of 75-100 employees for over 27 years.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Town council
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
We all live in Fairfield for a reason. I seek to listen to and support your interests and ours.