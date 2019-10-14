Race: Orem City Council
Email: Jeff4Orem@gmail.com
Website: http://Jeff4Orem.com
Facebook: Jeff4Orem
Instagram: @jeff4orem
Age: 57
Occupation: Purchasing - Forecasting Manager
Education: Orem High School
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
As I have been visiting with people throughout the city, the number one concern that I here about over and over again is the seeming explosion of high density housing. As the population grows, this affects not only our neighborhoods, but the traffic throughout the city and the safety on our streets. Our police and fire departments are stretched very thin, as they strive to keep up with these demands. The growth needs to be contained. Our first responders need to have our support, not only financially, but in every other way, as they work very hard to keep our city safe. I am committed to see that this growth is curbed and that our first responders receive the support that they have earned.
What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I am endorsed by the entire current city council, as well as the mayor and other state and local leaders. I have volunteered for both civic and religious organizations, where I have also served in significant leadership positions.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
We built a successful business in Orem, Granite Publishing and Distribution. I understand what it means to live within a budget. I served for several years on the Orem Summerfest Committee, including leadership roles as Chairman and Vice-chair. I also served two terms on the Orem C.A.R.E. Commission.
What previous elected positions have you held?
The only election I have run in was for a position on a Board of Directors. The association that this board was responsible for was compromised of wholesalers, distributors and retailers, of which our business was a part. I was elected to that position not only by my peers and customers, but also my competitors in the market place.
Is there anything else you want your readers to know about you?
I am a life-long resident of Orem. I love this city and am grateful to be able to live here. My wife Darla and I are both Orem High graduates. When we were married, we knew that Orem is where we wanted to build our home, raise our family, and invest our talents into the community. Darla has served for over 20 years on the Miss Orem Scholarship Pageant. I have volunteered hundreds of hours working with our youth on the soccer pitch, the baseball diamond and the basketball court, as well as serving as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. We are committed to Orem. I want to work to make sure that Orem stays as one of the safest cities and the best place to work, live and play.