Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: jessicajo430@gmail.com
Occupation: ESL Teacher
Age: 33
Education: Bachelor's Degree
Facebook: Jessica Tolman
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
There are three main focus points for the city council over the next few years. 1. High density housing 2. Traffic flow and road maintenance 3. Maintaining and improving our public services.
First, I think we need to maintain balance throughout the city. I think it’s good to have a diversity of housing but I think there needs to be a moratorium on high density housing until the zoning can be changed. In serving on the planning commission I’ve learned that when developers come in, we cannot deny a plan just based on not liking it. If it meets city code and is in the right zone then it gets approved. This would have to happen quickly because we cannot stop high density from happening. Other cities in Utah have tried and have faced costly lawsuits with developers and have ultimately lost.I think that a great thing for would be more PUD’s -planned unit developments. Right now, we have a lot of parcels of land being sold to developers and they can fit a large amount of high density on these small parcels. If we stopped these popcorn developments and have more PUD’s we can incorporate a diversity of housing in a planned and well-maintained area. Traffic is another concern and if we only allow high-density in PUD’s we can control the traffic flows better and get a better road system built. Keeping the high density units along public transportation routes would also be beneficial to students or young business professionals who would want to take advantage of that. Water is always a concern and I know Santaquin has an excellent ability to recycle water and we need to make sure that treatment facility can keep up with the growth and be sure we are mindful with our budget of expanding the facility at some point.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
As your city council member, I will be committed to protecting the heritage that makes Santaquin such a wonderful place to live while preparing a bright future for generations to come.
I am committed to fostering open communication between residents and city council. I also think we need to prioritize our social infrastructure through community development. I will encourage growth to improve and grow our tax base.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Current member of the planning commission and chairperson of the recreation board.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
The future of my family is here in Santaquin, and I want to make sure that the growth we are facing is now handled in a way that preserves what make Santaquin an amazing place to call home.
For me, this isn’t something for me where I was just bored one day and thought, this will be fun! I’m a busy person too. I’m a mom, I work, I volunteer at school and I coach several sports. But I put this community as a priority in my life because I care. I care about my kids and what the community they grow up in will be like. I care about my neighbors and friends throughout this city. I care about people’s ideas and desires to make their community a better place and I will do my best to listen to ideas and find a balance that works for everyone.