Race: Elk Ridge City Council (Two-year-seat)
Jim Chase has lived in Elk Ridge for seven years. He is married and has six children and ten grandchildren. Jim graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelors degree in Management and a minor in finance. He holds Master of Business Administration degree from Utah State University with an entrepreneurship emphasis. Jim is retired. One of the things he enjoys is the beautiful views of the mountains around Elk Ridge. He served as the Elk Ridge Area 6 Neighborhood Disaster Group Chair. Jim is a safety officer for the Phantom Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and is a U.S. Army veteran. He serves as a Temple Worker at the Payson Temple and has been since it opened in 2015.
Mr. Chase served on Elk Ridge Planning Commission for three years and was Commission Chair when he was appointed to the Elk Ridge City Council. While on the Elk Ridge Planning Commission Jim was actively involved in updating a number of city codes including landscape, accessory buildings, dark sky, animal, fence, and other codes and well as the rewrite and update of the Elk Ridge City General Plan.
For the last five years Jim has attended the Elk Ridge City Council meetings as an interested member of the general public. This gave him a deep understanding of the many challenges that face the city such as growth, infrastructure, budget constraints, and complying with state and federal regulations.
Jim Chase was appointed to the Elk City Council in June of 2018. He supported the funding needed for completion of a third well, thus helping to supply a continuous source of water. The south end of the city has many water lines that are old and failing. Efforts are under way to replace these water lines as resources become available and he supports those efforts.
Growth is a concern to everyone. Due to growth our open spaces disappear, traffic increases, noise and crime rise. Jim had two grandchildren graduate from high school in 2019. Utah County in 2019 had more than 9200 students graduate from high schools and another roughly 1100 dropped out and did not finish. Over 10,000 young adults in about five years will be looking for housing. We all want our kids to stay near us. If we don't provide housing for them what will they do, move out of state to CA or TX? This is not the answer. Careful long range planning for growth is the key. Jim is committed to planning for growth that will retain as best as possible the feel and character of the city as we know it today.
A major recent issue for the city is fallout from last years fire and burn scars up Loafer Canyon. This has threatened the city infrastructure in that area and has created hazards and disruption of lives to our residents in Loafer Canyon. Federal resources and funding are slow in coming to help the city negate this issue. The Mayor and city staff work tirelessly with federal, state, and county officials seeking assistance. City staff is stretched thin when flooding occurs in the canyon. The fallout from last years fire places an increased financial burden on the city and Loafer Canyon residents. This is a concern as the city and those residents will be impacted by this for several years. Jim as an Elk Ridge City Council member will support funding requests by the city needed for the Loafer Canyon concerns.
Mr. Chase is an effective leader and seeks only for the best of the residents of Elk Ridge city. He has no agenda, except to continue to keep Elk Ridge City as a place of clean air, adequate water, access to parks and trails, and to enjoy the magnificent beauty of the mountains. Jim is ever mindful the rights of property owners; and seeks to promote the health, safety, and welfare of all Elk Ridge City residents.