Race: Alpine City Council
Email: judipickell@gmail.com
Occupation: City Planner
Age: 43
Education: Masters Level
Website: http://vote4judi.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/vote4judi
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The population of Utah County is burgeoning and this growth is creating challenges for our community. It is imperative that we are prepared and planning well in advance for the inevitable impacts of this growth. Alpine is has a deep untapped resource of amazing residents. I will seek to bring more voices, more involvement, and more talents together as we work toward our goals.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have proven that I am willing to work behind the scenes outside of the spotlight to help good things happen in Alpine. I have shown this commitment by developing Alpine‘s Main Street Design Standards, serving on the Alpine Planning Commission, forming the Alpine Business Association, establishing and managing the Main Street Trick or Treat tradition, helping the Commit To The Limit cause, and as Alpine Days Parade Chair. I believe everyone has something to share.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I am a professional city planner with years of municipal and private planning experience. I have worked continuously and creatively in Alpine to share my skills and passion to build a strong community.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
It is time to take a fresh honest look at work is working and whats not in our community. It will take leadership and hard work to prepare our community for the future.