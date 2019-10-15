Race: American Fork City Council
Email: kjb@votekevinjbarnes.com
Website: http://votekevinjbarnes.com
Occupation: Insurance Sales
Age: 66
Education: Bachelor Degree, Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Providing the important services of police and fire, along with water, sewer, garbage, maintaining roads and providing quality of life items all within the budget amount available.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Life's experiences and prior service in various organizations.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Currently serving as a council member. Served on the planning commission previously. Various leadership positions in my church. Served as a Boy Scout leader for over 40 years.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Current council member.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
American Fork resident since 1979. Married to Donna Barnes and the father of 6 children. Successful local business owner for over 25 years.