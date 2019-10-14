Race: Highland City Council
Email: kimrodela@gmail.com
Website: http://kimrodela.com
Facebook: Kim Rodela Highland City Council
Instagram: kimforhighlandcitycouncil
Age: 39
Occupation: Executive Director of Non-Profit
Education: B.A. in Journalism, Masters in Public Administration - BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
One of the biggest issues facing Highland is growth and how we handle it. A large development is going in near Lone Peak High school and the East-West connector road is slated to begin construction this fall. While Highland is growing, we need leaders that represent Highland citizens and their vision of how the city should grow. Low density housing, responsible development of commercial property, and traffic safety are a high priority when addressing growth.
Another issue is debt and taxes. We recently approved a fee increase of $11.50 for public safety. We still have other projects in need of funding such as open space and trail maintenance, playground replacement, and cemetery fence repair that aren't in the budget. I have the skills to look at a budget and find unique ways to increase revenue and cut expenses. I believe in being fiscally responsible but at the same time maintaining our City. I don't believe in pushing off much needed projects just to have to pay even more down the road to fix them.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I'm not a one-issue candidate. I was approached to run for City Council because of my skills, background, and experience in the public sector. I also add diversity and represent a broader demographic of Highland City that currently isn't available on the City Council. I have government experience at the State level and can provide a a much needed strong legislative connection for Highland City.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have a Masters in Public Administration. I was an intern for the City of St. George, Budget Analyst for the Governor's Office, and Utah County Delegate. I am currently a PTA Treasurer and Executive Director of a Non-Profit. Through my education and experience I am skilled at understanding government budgets and finding ways to reduce expenses and increase revenue.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Utah County Delegate
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Highland needs leaders that represent all demographics of the city. It's time for diversity and a fresh voice on the City Council.