Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: kody.curtis@gmail.com
Age: 31
Occupation: Business owner
Education: Bachelors degree
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The issues we face is growth we are experiencing. Both residential and commercial growth is happening and we need to treat all our current local business owners fairly and there needs to be complete transparency from our city government. I believe that we can do a better job of letting the residents know of important matters and getting more residents input on decisions to be made. We also want to keep housing affordable but not at the cost of hurting our property values and putting in too much high density housing. I believe that balancing growth with the values and culture of the city and its residents is vital to the success of the community. Santaquin has so many unique and wonderful qualities that should be preserved as our city continues to develop. We want to keep our rural feel.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I wish to be involved in the community I live in and want to donate my time to help make the city we live in great for us and our children. I consider myself to be a great listener and I believe this is important as a member of city council because you must listen to the residents you represent and understand their concerns. Also as issues are presented you must also understand all sides of the argument before making any conclusions. Our duty is to make decisions that are best for the city and it’s residents independent of any outside influences.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
In my company we grew from zero customers to over 10,000 recurring customers in less than 6 years. We had to manage that growth so that all of our customers were satisfied. I believe this parallels the growth that we are facing in Santaquin. I have had to oversee management and growth where thousands of people are effected and whose opinions matter.
Is there anything else you want your readers to know about you?
I am honored to be running for city council and I am passionate about the success of our city now and for future generations. I want the residents to know that I will dedicate my time and energy as a member of city council and not just be a passive member. Most importantly, I care.