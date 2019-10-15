Race: American Fork City Council
Email: Votebarratt@gmail.com
Occupation: Sales
Age: 41
Education: Masters Degree in Public Administration
Facebook: Kyle Barratt
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
-Bonds
The Failing Bond: How did Five local Government Bonds Fail in Utah and what can be done to help Government Bonds pass.
-Roads
The Road Bond Failed: A Budget Analysis of how the Roads can be Fixed Without Bonding.
-Property Rights
Analysis Memorandum: Protecting Property rights in American Fork and defining where the issue is.
-Utility Rates
An Analysis of Utility Rates across Utah: Are American Fork City Utility Rates Higher than Five other Utah cities.
-Outsourcing
When should Government consider Outsourcing? Outsourcing: The Case Study of Clark County School District and American Fork City.
-Fiber-
If you are in favor of less expensive utility rates. I am your candidate. I do not support the current administrations proposed city supported fiber Internet option that requires every household to pay a minimum of $10 a month for very basic Internet and businesses to pay a minimum of $20 for very basic Internet. The proposed plan does not allow for an opt out option. I cannot support this.
-Property rights-
If you are in support of more private property rights. I am your candidate. I do not support the current administrations ban on short term rentals such as VRBO's and Airbnb.
-Fire station
Although I am a huge supporter of Public Safety and I am open to the idea of building a new fire station. If that's what the voters want. Yet, I currently support the idea of a Unified fire district in northern Utah County. (Not police just fire). If you are open to this idea I am your candidate.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Masters degree in Public Administration.
I am opposed to the City implemented fiber network without an opt out option.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I’ve written extensively/researched on issues facing American Fork.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I’m opposed to city owned fiber network without an opt out option, I support property rights and do not support the current administration‘s ban on short term rentals, and I would love to see the implementation of a unified fire district in northern Utah Co.