Race: Woodland Hills City Council
Email: larryandjudithmariee@gmail.com
Occupation: Retired Educator
Age: 68
Education: MEd - Educational Administration, School Psychology
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
1. Continued supply of safe and sufficient drinking water. Establish timelines for needed repairs and improvements. Follow the timelines.
2. Safe and maintained streets. Evaluate and plan for road repair, replacement, and maintenance. Development and implement the yearly budget for this.
3. Communications between elected officials and citizens. Provide citizens with a timely summary of meetings and decisions.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
All of the candidates are qualified to provide excellent and appropriate information and services to the members of the community.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As a town council member before moving to Woodland Hills, I was involved to bring an updated and needed waste water system for that community. Also worked to provide a safe and useful secondary water system for that community. I have worked on the Woodland Hills City Council for the last 2 1/2 years and am learning and will continue to work for the community.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Prior to moving to Woodland Hills five years ago I was elected a member of the town council and held that position for ten years. For many years I was a board member of a county children's justice center and interacted with law enforcement, social services, medical providers, educational providers, and legal departments to protect children and provide appropriate help to children and parents.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Always willing to listen. Willing to make appropriate changes and improvements to our community. My background is listed on the Woodland Hills City Web Site.