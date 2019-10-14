Race: Mapleton City Council
Email: leslie4mapleton@gmail.com
Website: http://leslie4mapleton.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Leslie4Mapleton
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Age: 44
Education: BA, SUU 2001
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest issue facing our city and many others throughout the state is growth. I am running for city council to lay the groundwork for growth patterns that can sustain our city budget, services, and sense of community. An important part of this is supporting efforts to build on our existing commercial development and grow our sales tax base for long-term sustainability.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I've been engaged in local issues since I moved to Mapleton nearly 12 years ago. I've been involved in my community HOA board which has required a significant collaboration with city staff. I served two years on the planning commission which gave me an up close perspective on the issues and processes of city government.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As a realtor, I have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to development. My experience and skills make me uniquely qualified to know how to make good development decisions and how to set quality design standards.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I believe we must continue to nurture and protect our quality of life by preserving public open space and appreciating the contributions every resident can make. I am very collaborative in my approach to decision making. I am prepared to dive into the details of the decisions ahead, solicit feedback from residents, and do my part to find workable solutions.