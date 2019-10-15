Race: Alpine City Council
Email: lonmoralpine@gmail.com
Occupation: Sprinkler Irrigation and Landscape Contractor
Age: 60
Education: High School Graduate, Trade Tech Schooling.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Land use issues always seem to be high on the list. It doesn't matter what type of use or where it is in the city, land use comes charged with high emotion, anxiety, or frustration. Each situation whether it be a development, public open space, zoning, or what you can or cannot do with your land, must be carefully addressed by following city codes and ordinances. I spend a great deal of time on each issue in order to make decisions that help protect property rights and keep peace and order in the community. (at least that is my objective)
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am Lon Lott. It's that simple.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served the city of Alpine for 6 years as a council member. Served on the Governing Board of the Utah Lake Commission. I attend the MPO Regional Planning Committee and the Utah County Council of Governments. I have participated in training from the Utah League of Cities and Towns, and currently serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Small business owner for 27 years.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I began serving on Alpine City Council in February of 2014 after being appointed to fill a vacated seat. After serving for 2 years, I was elected to fill a 4 year term on the City Council.