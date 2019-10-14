Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: lynn.mecham65@gmail.com
Occupation: Coordinator of AT Risk Program and Principal at Landmark High School
Age: 54
Education: Masters
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Santaquin is facing many issues and all of them related to growth. I want to see Santaquin remain a safe rural community where people come to raise their families. Our biggest issues are, high density housing, roads, water, recreation, and safety. I currently serve on the city council and we work on these issues now and most if not all of these issues need constant monitoring.
High density housing has to be planned and located in areas that will benefit the community.
Roads constantly need maintaining and I think we are doing a good job of road maintenance. We need to make sure we have a constant working budget for roads.
With all of the building going on water always needs to be one of our biggest concerns. When developers want to come to Santaquin they need to bring water shares with them.
One of the biggest issues facing our voters is the proposed Recreation Center. We have a citizen that is willing to donate some of the cost of an existing building and land for a Recreation Center. The Recreation Center will provide over 200 part-time jobs to our community. It will also give our seniors and veterans a safe place to meet and socialize. The Recreation Center will provide recreational activities and programs that we are currently unable to provide. I believe the proposed recreation center is a good investment for our community.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
We have put a lot of money and effort into keeping Santaquin a safe place to live, I believe we need to continue to spend the money necessary to have the very best police, fire, and ambulance crews anywhere.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served on the Santaquin City Council for the last 21 months. I understand the issues currently facing our growing city. I would love the opportunity to continue to serve Santaquin.
I am in my 30th year working for Nebo School District as a teacher, counselor, and currently as Coordinator of At-Risk-Programs and Principal of Landmark High School. I have dedicated my life to children and their education and safety. I want to use my experience to help keep Santaquin Safe for our children.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife and I have lived in Santaquin for 32 years, we raised our 7 children in Santaquin, we love this city and want to give back to the city that has been so good to us. I would love to have your vote for Santaquin City Council.