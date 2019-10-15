Race: Springville City Council
Email: mpackard@cbutah.com
Website: http://packard.vote
Occupation: Banker
Age: 64
Education: Graduated from BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
We need to continuing to maintain the quality of life in Springville. Springville needs to continue to balance economic growth with safety for its residents and the quality of their neighborhoods.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I believe I have the experience to help manage the city. I am a life long resident. I believe in Springville. I know Springville. I am dedicated to Springville.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I am a fifth generation banker and am presently CEO and Chairman of Central Bank. I have been Past Chair of the Utah Bankers Association and Western Independent Bankers Association. I am presently on the board of the American Bankers Association and serve as a trustee for Intermountain Healthcare.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have previously been on the Springville City Council.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I'm running for the city council to continue my commitment of giving back, and as your representative I will make decisions that prioritize: transparency, fiscal responsibility, limited government, improving our quality of life.