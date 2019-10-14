Race: Lehi City Council
Email: hemmert4lehi@gmail.com
Website: http://hemmert4lehi.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/MattHemmertForLehi
Age: 46
Occupation: Attorney
Education: B.A., Brigham Young University; J.D., Willamette University College of Law
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I'm currently the chairman of the city Planning Commission, and have served on the commission for over five years.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have fresh eyes. I have ears that listen. I have a strong voice. I’m prepared. This election matters. And I’m asking for your vote.
I’ve put in over 1000 hours working as a volunteer commissioner for the Planning Commission and know the gears that drive municipal government. I know and understand the municipal and development code. That doesn’t mean I’m part of the establishment, but it means I know how things get done. I can and will hit the ground running with minimal time needed to get up to speed.
Eyes, ears, voice, and preparation. We’re in this together, and I want to represent you.